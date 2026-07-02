Tata Motors launches Sierra EV from ₹18.79L, up to 530km
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Tata Motors just dropped the all-electric Sierra EV, bringing back its classic SUV in a modern avatar.
It comes in six variants, starting at ₹18.79 lakh, and you can pick between two battery packs: the bigger one promises up to 530km of real-world range on a single charge.
Sierra EV 15-year battery warranty
The Sierra EV stands out with its "lifetime" battery warranty, actually 15 years for the first owner, which is one of the longest you'll find on any Indian EV right now.
Tata's clearly trying to calm worries about battery life and replacement costs, making it easier to consider going electric for the long haul.