Tata Motors launches Sierra EV in India starting ₹18.79L
Tata Motors just dropped the all-electric Sierra EV in India, starting at ₹18.79 lakh.
This new SUV revives the iconic Sierra badge and is now Tata's seventh electric car, sitting above the Curvv EV.
Built on the Acti.ev+ platform, it claims a solid range of up to 665km, so road trips are definitely on the table.
Sierra EV includes V2V charging
The Sierra EV packs in some cool features: a bold closed-off front design, unique badging, and 205mm ground clearance for those rough patches.
Inside, there's loads of space with an expandable boot (up to 1,257-liter), a triple-screen dashboard setup, JBL audio system, and even vehicle-to-vehicle charging if your friend needs a boost.
You can pick between 63 kWh and 75 kWh batteries.
DC charging adds up to 263km
If you're into speed and tech, check this: The AWD version, with Boost Mode activated, can sprint from 0-100km/h in a claimed 5.8 seconds and delivers serious torque (504 Nm).
Using a 120kW DC fast charger, can add up to 263km of range in just 15 minutes (great for quick getaways) and Tata is offering a lifetime battery warranty for up to 15 years.
It'll go head-to-head with Mahindra BE 6 and Hyundai Creta Electric as Tata steps up its EV game in India.