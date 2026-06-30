Tata Motors launches Sierra EV in India starting ₹18.79L

DC charging adds up to 263km

If you're into speed and tech, check this: The AWD version, with Boost Mode activated, can sprint from 0-100km/h in a claimed 5.8 seconds and delivers serious torque (504 Nm).

Using a 120kW DC fast charger, can add up to 263km of range in just 15 minutes (great for quick getaways) and Tata is offering a lifetime battery warranty for up to 15 years.

It'll go head-to-head with Mahindra BE 6 and Hyundai Creta Electric as Tata steps up its EV game in India.