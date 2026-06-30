Tata Motors launches Sierra EV ₹18.79L addressing 30% EV gap
Tata Motors just launched the Sierra EV, hoping to fix a 30% gap between how many electric cars people want and how many they can actually buy.
They're aiming straight for the midsize SUV crowd, think Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, which is a huge chunk of India's car market.
The Sierra EV is priced from ₹18.79 lakh and will take on rivals like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.
Tata Motors plans ₹40,000cr capacity boost
Production hiccups have slowed Tata down lately, but they're ramping things up: Harrier EV output is already up by 40%, and there's now a "fair allocation" system across all their electric models.
Looking ahead, Tata plans to invest up to ₹40,000 crore by FY31 to boost their factory capacity so they can make 1.3 million cars a year.
They're betting that by FY28, over 10% of new cars sold in India will be electric, and they want a big piece of that pie.