Tata Motors launches Sierra EV ₹18.79L addressing 30% EV gap

Tata Motors plans ₹40,000cr capacity boost

Production hiccups have slowed Tata down lately, but they're ramping things up: Harrier EV output is already up by 40%, and there's now a "fair allocation" system across all their electric models.

Looking ahead, Tata plans to invest up to ₹40,000 crore by FY31 to boost their factory capacity so they can make 1.3 million cars a year.

They're betting that by FY28, over 10% of new cars sold in India will be electric, and they want a big piece of that pie.