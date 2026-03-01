Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd posts 35% jump in sales

In February 2026, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd sold 63,331 passenger vehicles—a big 35% jump from last year. Their cars and SUVs are flying off the shelves thanks to fresh designs, strong safety features, and new tech.

Domestic sales up by 34%; exports gain ground Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd's sales in India hit 62,329 units (up 34%), while exports shot up by a massive 167%.

The brand is clearly gaining ground not just at home but internationally too.

EV sales soar by 57% Electric vehicles were a highlight—Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd reported combined EV sales (domestic and international), including volumes from Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, of 8,385 EVs in February alone, marking a huge 57% leap from last year.

This keeps them ahead in India's electric car game.