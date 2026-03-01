Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd posts 35% jump in sales
In February 2026, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd sold 63,331 passenger vehicles—a big 35% jump from last year.
Their cars and SUVs are flying off the shelves thanks to fresh designs, strong safety features, and new tech.
Domestic sales up by 34%; exports gain ground
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd's sales in India hit 62,329 units (up 34%), while exports shot up by a massive 167%.
The brand is clearly gaining ground not just at home but internationally too.
EV sales soar by 57%
Electric vehicles were a highlight—Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd reported combined EV sales (domestic and international), including volumes from Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, of 8,385 EVs in February alone, marking a huge 57% leap from last year.
This keeps them ahead in India's electric car game.
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd's numbers aren't just about one company—they highlight Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd's continued leadership in electric vehicles.
If you're curious about where cars are headed (and what you might drive next), this is worth keeping an eye on.