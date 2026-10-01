Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles sell 201,723 cars in Q2 FY27

Electric car sales soared by 90% to 47,150 units this quarter, making up nearly a quarter of Tata's lineup, way above the industry average.

CNG vehicles weren't far behind, hitting their highest numbers yet and together with EVs now make up over half of all Tata's sales.

Managing Director and CEO of TMPV, Shailesh Chandra, is feeling upbeat about the festive season ahead, saying their focus on green rides is paying off: "As we progressively scale up production, our focus will be on fully leveraging this demand."