Tata Motors plans expansion to 15 passenger models by FY2031

Tata Motors targets 1.2 million sales

The company's aiming for over 1.2 million annual sales (up from 640,000 now) and wants to snag an 18% to 20% market share in passenger cars by FY2031 (by the end of the decade).

EV fans: Tata's electric vehicle lineup will jump from six to 10 models, with EVs expected to make up about 30% of their passenger-vehicle sales by FY2031.

To make all this happen, Tata plans to boost manufacturing capacity from 900,000 units to 1.3 million over the next two to three years.