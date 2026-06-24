Tata Motors plans expansion to 15 passenger models by FY2031
Tata Motors just revealed plans to grow its passenger car lineup from nine to 15 models by FY2031.
They're rolling out six brand-new vehicles, plus upgrades and fresh features on existing ones.
The Sierra.ev launches on June 30, 2026, and the Safari.ev arrives during the festive season in 2026 (this year), so if you're into new wheels, keep an eye out.
Tata Motors targets 1.2 million sales
The company's aiming for over 1.2 million annual sales (up from 640,000 now) and wants to snag an 18% to 20% market share in passenger cars by FY2031 (by the end of the decade).
EV fans: Tata's electric vehicle lineup will jump from six to 10 models, with EVs expected to make up about 30% of their passenger-vehicle sales by FY2031.
To make all this happen, Tata plans to boost manufacturing capacity from 900,000 units to 1.3 million over the next two to three years.