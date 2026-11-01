Tata Motors posts October peak with 75,426 passenger vehicle sales
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Tata Motors just had its best month ever, selling 75,426 passenger vehicles in October 2026.
That's a big leap from last year and the first time they've crossed the 75,000 mark in a single month.
The jump comes thanks to strong demand for their electric and CNG cars.
India sales nearly 74,000, EVs 16,000+
Most of the action happened at home: Tata sold nearly 74,000 vehicles in India alone, a solid boost over last year.
Electric vehicle sales really stood out, hitting over 16,000 units (up almost 75% from last October), with the Punch.ev model breaking past the 5,000 mark by itself.
Exports also shot up to more than 1,500 units, almost 10 times what they shipped abroad a year ago.