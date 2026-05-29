Tata Motors raises EV output from 10,000 to about 15,000

Tata EV bookings more than doubled

With gasoline prices spiking, partly due to global tensions, Chandra points out that even a small hike at the pump can make entry-level buyers rethink their choices.

As a result, Tata's EV bookings have more than doubled and now make up nearly 30% of its total demand.

While supply chain hiccups are still slowing things down, Tata Motors is working with suppliers to keep pace and help more people switch to greener rides.