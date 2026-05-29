Tata Motors raises EV output from 10,000 to about 15,000
Tata Motors is gearing up to increase its electric vehicle (EV) output from 10,000 to about 15,000 cars a month over the next few months.
This big push comes as more people look for affordable, fuel-saving alternatives, especially with gasoline prices on the rise.
Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra says demand for EVs has jumped thanks to buyers wanting to save money and avoid high gasoline costs.
Tata EV bookings more than doubled
With gasoline prices spiking, partly due to global tensions, Chandra points out that even a small hike at the pump can make entry-level buyers rethink their choices.
As a result, Tata's EV bookings have more than doubled and now make up nearly 30% of its total demand.
While supply chain hiccups are still slowing things down, Tata Motors is working with suppliers to keep pace and help more people switch to greener rides.