Tata Motors raises vehicle prices up to ₹25,000 September 1
Auto
Thinking about a Tata car or SUV? Heads up: prices are going up by as much as ₹25,000 starting September 1.
This applies to both regular gasoline/diesel models and EVs, with the exact hike depending on the model.
Tata says it's had to make this move because input costs and inflation just keep climbing.
Tata Motors to partially pass costs
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles shared that it has been shouldering a lot of these extra expenses itself but now has no choice but to pass some of it on.
In its words: "partially offset the impact of rising input costs and sustained inflationary pressures."
On a brighter note, its Sanand plant in Gujarat is back in action after recent floods, so production is running smoothly again.