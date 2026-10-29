Tata Motors readies Safari EV for January 2027 India launch
Auto
Tata Motors is bringing out the electric Safari SUV in January 2027, aiming to hold onto its big around 40% share of India's electric passenger car segment.
The new Safari EV will come as a six-seater or seven-seater, and it's set to compete with Mahindra's XEV 9S and MG Hector Tomahawk EV.
Safari EV battery options, ₹20L-32L
You'll get to choose between different battery sizes (65 kWh, 75 kWh, and possibly an 80 kWh option for top models), plus rear-wheel or all-wheel drive.
Inside, the Safari EV packs in comfort with ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a triple-screen setup.
Pricing is expected to start around ₹20 lakh and could go up to ₹32 lakh for higher trims.