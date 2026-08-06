Tata Motors readies Tigor facelift ahead of 2026 festive season
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Tata Motors is ready to roll out the new Tigor facelift in the coming weeks, just ahead of the 2026 festive season.
This refreshed sedan gets a more premium, SUV-inspired look, building on updates from earlier this year.
Tata Tigor facelift expected feature upgrades
Expect sleeker headlamps with DRLs, a glossy black trim up front, a sharper bumper design, and possibly a 360-degree camera for easier parking.
The cabin should feel more modern too, with a bigger touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, USB-C charging ports, and six airbags.
Engine options stay familiar with petrol and CNG (manual or AMT), while the electric Tigor is expected to borrow tech upgrades from the latest Tiago EV.