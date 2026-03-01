Tata Motors reports a 35% jump in passenger vehicle sales
Auto
Tata Motors just had a big win—passenger vehicle sales jumped 35% in February 2026, reaching 63,331 units.
This follows a strong January and shows the brand is on a roll.
Domestic sales up by 34%
Most of the boost came from India itself, with domestic sales up by 34%. But exports really took off too, growing by a massive 167%.
Clearly, Tata's cars are catching more eyes both at home and abroad.
EVs and commercial vehicles also doing well
Electric vehicles were a highlight—sales surged 57% compared to last year.
Commercial vehicles also saw solid gains with a 32% increase.
Looks like Tata is riding high across all segments right now.