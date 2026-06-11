Tata Motors revives Sierra as EV for India June unveiling Auto Jun 11, 2026

Tata Motors is bringing back the iconic Sierra, but this time as an electric SUV.

Anticipated to be unveiled in India in June 2026, the Sierra EV will mix retro vibes like its classic alpine window and closed-off grille with modern tech.

It's expected to offer up to 500km range and start at ₹15 lakh, making it a pretty tempting option for anyone eyeing their first EV.