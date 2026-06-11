Tata Motors revives Sierra as EV for India June unveiling
Tata Motors is bringing back the iconic Sierra, but this time as an electric SUV.
Anticipated to be unveiled in India in June 2026, the Sierra EV will mix retro vibes like its classic alpine window and closed-off grille with modern tech.
It's expected to offer up to 500km range and start at ₹15 lakh, making it a pretty tempting option for anyone eyeing their first EV.
Sierra EV 55 to 75 kWh
The Sierra EV keeps its boxy look but adds fresh alloy wheels and a revamped front end.
Inside, you might find a three-screen setup, dual-zone climate control, and cool charging features like V2L/V2V.
Battery choices will go from 55 kWh up to 75 kWh, with an all-wheel-drive version likely.
It'll be going head-to-head with rivals like Hyundai Creta Electric and Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara in the premium EV segment.