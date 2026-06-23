Tata Motors secures 3,400+ orders for electric commercial vehicles
Tata Motors just landed more than 3,400 orders for its electric commercial vehicles: think small trucks, pickups, busses, and bigger trucks.
These EVs are set to roll out for e-commerce deliveries, FMCG and FMCD goods transport, and urban distribution.
It's a clear sign that businesses are getting serious about greener ways to move stuff.
Tata electric commercial vehicles cut emissions
The new eCVs aren't just for city runs. They'll also help industries like cement, steel, mining, and airport operations cut emissions.
Tata Motors says the industry is seeing a shift toward zero-emission mobility. The company already has thousands of electric busses and small commercial vehicles on the road in India.
To make switching easier, they've teamed up with charging point operators, and they offer custom financing plus smart fleet management tools.