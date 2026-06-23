Tata Motors secures 3,400+ orders for electric commercial vehicles

Tata electric commercial vehicles cut emissions

The new eCVs aren't just for city runs. They'll also help industries like cement, steel, mining, and airport operations cut emissions.

Tata Motors says the industry is seeing a shift toward zero-emission mobility. The company already has thousands of electric busses and small commercial vehicles on the road in India.

To make switching easier, they've teamed up with charging point operators, and they offer custom financing plus smart fleet management tools.