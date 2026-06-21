Tata Motors secures over 3,400 orders for electric commercial vehicles
Tata Motors just landed over 3,400 orders for its electric commercial vehicles: think small vans, trucks, and busses.
These EVs aren't just for show; they'll be rolling out across industries like e-commerce, logistics, cement, steel, mining, and even airport tarmac operations.
It's a solid sign that India's commercial sector is getting serious about going electric.
Tata Motors working on charging networks
From city busses to last-mile delivery vans and heavy-duty trucks, Tata's lineup is built for all kinds of jobs.
Their electric busses have already clocked over 55 crore kilometers on Indian roads.
To make the switch easier for businesses, Tata Motors is also working on charging networks and offering financing and fleet management support, so going electric feels less like a hassle and more like a smart move.