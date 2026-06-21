Tata Motors secures over 3,400 orders for electric commercial vehicles

Tata Motors working on charging networks

From city busses to last-mile delivery vans and heavy-duty trucks, Tata's lineup is built for all kinds of jobs.

Their electric busses have already clocked over 55 crore kilometers on Indian roads.

To make the switch easier for businesses, Tata Motors is also working on charging networks and offering financing and fleet management support, so going electric feels less like a hassle and more like a smart move.