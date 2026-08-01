Tata Motors sells 63,760 cars in July 2026, up 59%
Auto
Tata Motors had a standout July 2026, selling 63,760 cars, a solid 59% more than a year earlier.
Most of these sales came from India (up 58%), but international numbers jumped too, rising by 76%.
It's clear Tata is having a moment both at home and abroad.
Tata Motors EV sales hit 15,217
The real star here? Electric vehicles. Tata's electric vehicle sales more than doubled: 15,217 units in July compared with just over 7,000 a year earlier.
More people are choosing greener rides, and Tata seems ready to meet that demand with options across multiple powertrains.