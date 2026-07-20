Tata Motors testing next-generation Avinya on Chery-JLR E0X platform
Auto
Tata Motors is gearing up for its next-generation electric cars by testing them on the Chery-JLR E0X platform.
A camouflaged SUV spotted recently turned out to be the Exceed Sterra ET from Chery, not a Tata model, but it is being used as a test mule to fine-tune Avinya EVs for Indian roads.
Tata's Avinya X expected in 2027
The Sterra ET is a large SUV available as a pure electric (up to 760km of range) or hybrid (up to 1,518km of combined range).
Tata is tweaking the electronics and systems on this platform so its Avinya lineup fits Indian preferences.
The first Avinya X model is expected in 2027, marking a big step in Tata's EV journey.