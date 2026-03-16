Tata Motors to increase commercial vehicle prices by 1.5%
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Tata Motors is bumping up prices for its commercial vehicles by up to 1.5% starting April 1.
This follows an announcement in February that Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd planned to raise passenger-vehicle prices.
The main reason? Rising costs of materials and production have been squeezing the company's finances, so it is making this move to keep things on track.
Why the price hike?
Commodity prices (think metals like copper and precious metals) have gone up a lot lately, putting real pressure on Tata Motors's revenue.
Shailesh Chandra, who leads Tata Motors's passenger vehicle division, shared that these cost jumps have hit the company hard.
With this price change, Tata hopes to manage those extra expenses and stay financially healthy.