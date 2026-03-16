Tata Motors to increase commercial vehicle prices by 1.5% Auto Mar 16, 2026

Tata Motors is bumping up prices for its commercial vehicles by up to 1.5% starting April 1.

This follows an announcement in February that Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd planned to raise passenger-vehicle prices.

The main reason? Rising costs of materials and production have been squeezing the company's finances, so it is making this move to keep things on track.