Tata Motors to increase prices of commercial vehicles by 1.5% Auto Mar 16, 2026

Starting April 1, 2026, Tata Motors will bump up prices on its commercial vehicles by up to 1.5%.

The company says this move comes as production costs keep climbing due to pricier materials and other expenses.

The exact increase will depend on the model and variant, as the company said it is intended to partially offset rising commodity prices and other input costs.