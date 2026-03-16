Tata Motors to increase prices of commercial vehicles by 1.5%
Auto
Starting April 1, 2026, Tata Motors will bump up prices on its commercial vehicles by up to 1.5%.
The company says this move comes as production costs keep climbing due to pricier materials and other expenses.
The exact increase will depend on the model and variant, as the company said it is intended to partially offset rising commodity prices and other input costs.
Similar price hikes seen across other automakers
Tata isn't alone: Mercedes-Benz India and Audi India are also hiking their car prices by up to 2% from April.
With input costs rising and currency fluctuations cited as a factor, it suggests similar price increases are occurring among some automakers this year.