The extent of the price hike will depend on the specific model and variant chosen by customers.

Tata Motors has not yet revealed the exact price revisions for each model. The revised prices are likely to be announced closer to the implementation date.

The upcoming hike will cover Tata's entire passenger vehicle range, including popular models like Tiago, Tigor, Punch, Nexon, Curvv, Harrier, and Safari as well as their respective electric versions.