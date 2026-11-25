Tata cars to become costlier in India from December
What's the story
Tata Motors, one of India's leading automobile manufacturers, has announced a price hike across its entire range of internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles (EVs). The new prices will come into effect from December 1. The company said that the average price increase would be around 0.5%. This move is aimed at partially offsetting the impact of rising input costs that have remained high.
Variability
Price hike will vary by model and variant
The extent of the price hike will depend on the specific model and variant chosen by customers.
Tata Motors has not yet revealed the exact price revisions for each model. The revised prices are likely to be announced closer to the implementation date.
The upcoming hike will cover Tata's entire passenger vehicle range, including popular models like Tiago, Tigor, Punch, Nexon, Curvv, Harrier, and Safari as well as their respective electric versions.
Hike history
Third price revision by Tata Motors this year
The upcoming price revision will be the third such increase by Tata Motors this year.
The firm had previously revised prices in July and September.
Rising input costs have been a major reason for price hikes across the Indian automotive industry.
With this latest increase, potential buyers of Tata cars and SUVs will have to shell out more for their preferred models from December 1 onward.