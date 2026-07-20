Tata Motors to launch Avinya premium electric SUV in 2027
Tata Motors is gearing up for a big move with the Avinya, its most premium electric SUV, set to launch in 2027.
Camouflaged prototypes have already been seen cruising around Indian roads, hinting at bold new design changes and a fresh platform that set it apart from Tata's current lineup.
Tata's Avinya on CJLR Freelander platform
Built at Tata's TMPV-JLR plant in Tamil Nadu on the CJLR Freelander platform, Avinya shows off features like a stretched wheelbase, sleek alloy wheels, flush door handles, and wraparound tail lamps.
The cabin will focus on sustainable materials and tech-driven comfort.
It could be offered with battery options between 70 kWh and 80 kWh, promising solid range, fast DC charging, advanced driver-assistance systems, and a dedicated retail and service network.
Tata is aiming to redefine what premium EV means in India.