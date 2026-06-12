Tata Motors to raise passenger vehicle prices up to 1.5%
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Starting July 1, 2026, Tata Motors is bumping up prices on all its passenger vehicles (including gasoline, diesel, and electric vehicles) by up to 1.5%.
The company says rising input costs and ongoing inflation have made this move necessary.
Tata Motors will pass rising costs
The exact price hike will depend on the model and variant you are eyeing.
Tata Motors shared that it has been covering extra costs for a while but now needs to pass some of it on to customers, aiming to keep its cars' value intact even as expenses climb.