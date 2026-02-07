Tata Motors to start JLR assembly in Chennai
Auto
Starting February 9, 2026, Tata Motors will begin assembling Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) cars—starting with the Range Rover Evoque—at its new Panapakkam plant near Chennai.
This move is part of a massive ₹9,000 crore investment to fix production bottlenecks at their Pune facility and ramp up output.
New plant can also handle EVs
The new Chennai plant isn't just about more cars—it's set to create over 5,000 jobs and can handle electric vehicles too, making it future-ready.
Its location near major ports means JLR could export more cars easily, especially with ongoing Indo-US and Indo-EU trade talks in play.
For anyone interested in how big brands are investing in India and future tech, this is a story worth knowing.