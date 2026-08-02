Tata Motors tops India EV registrations July 2026 with 43%
Tata Motors just grabbed the spotlight in July 2026, leading India's electric car scene with 43% of all EV registrations.
They registered 13,579 units, more than double last year's numbers, and left Mahindra trailing by almost 6,000 cars.
It's a big moment for Tata as more people switch to electric.
Mahindra 2nd with 7,677 EV registrations
Mahindra came in second with 7,677 EVs registered and an impressive growth rate of nearly 125%.
MG Motor India took third place but saw a slight dip to 5,642 units.
Overall, EVs are catching on fast, making up almost 8% of all passenger vehicles registered this July, thanks to better charging options and lower running costs.
Maruti Suzuki leads with 160,000+ registrations
Even with the EV buzz, traditional gasoline and diesel cars aren't going anywhere yet.
Maruti Suzuki remains the overall leader in passenger vehicles, racking up over 160,000 registrations last month as SUVs and MPVs stayed popular ahead of festival season.