Tata Motors wants tax breaks for affordable EVs in Budget 2026
Auto
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles MD & CEO Shailesh Chandra is asking the government to consider targeted fiscal support for electric cars priced under ₹10 lakh in the upcoming Budget.
He said such incentives could make EVs more budget-friendly and help more people switch to electric.
Why should you care?
Right now, batteries make up a whopping 70% of an affordable EV's cost, and buyers still expect over 400km range—so keeping prices low is tough.
Tata's even absorbing some losses from currency swings and rising material costs but plans to hike prices soon.
Chandra says better incentives would help EVs compete with petrol cars, cut pollution, and support fleets that clock way more miles than private cars—making a real impact on India's roads and environment.