Tata Motors wants tax breaks for affordable EVs in Budget 2026

Why should you care?

Right now, batteries make up a whopping 70% of an affordable EV's cost, and buyers still expect over 400km range—so keeping prices low is tough.

Tata's even absorbing some losses from currency swings and rising material costs but plans to hike prices soon.

Chandra says better incentives would help EVs compete with petrol cars, cut pollution, and support fleets that clock way more miles than private cars—making a real impact on India's roads and environment.