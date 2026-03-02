Tata Nexon, Maruti Dzire lead India's best-selling cars in February

India's car scene stayed hot in February, with wholesale numbers jumping to over 4.2 lakh units—up from Feb 2025's 3.8 lakh (year-ago). The top 10 models alone moved more than 1.7 lakh cars, showing strong demand, even though sales dipped a bit compared to January.

Tata Nexon tops the chart Tata Nexon led the pack with 19,430 units sold—a big jump of nearly 27% from Feb 2025 (year-ago) (even if it slipped a little month-on-month).

Maruti Dzire was right behind at 19,326 units (up by a huge 32%), and Tata Punch grabbed third place with almost 18,750 sold.

Maruti Suzuki continues to dominate Maruti Suzuki kept its crown as the top brand with nearly 1.75 lakh cars sold.

Tata Motors wasn't far behind at over 63,000 (up by an impressive 35%), while Mahindra sold about 60,000 SUVs—showing India's ongoing SUV obsession.

Hyundai also grew steadily with more than 66,000 units out the door.