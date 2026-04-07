Tata Nexon reclaims India's FY2026 best-selling SUV title again
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Tata Nexon just took back the crown as India's best-selling SUV in FY2026, moving 216,054 units, a massive 32% jump from last year.
After losing out to the Tata Punch, Nexon's back on top for the fourth time, thanks to its wide range of engine options and new ADAS safety tech.
Mahindra Thar Roxx sales surge 49%
Mahindra had a strong year too, with several models making it into the top 10.
Hyundai Creta held onto second place with 201,921 units sold (up 4%), while Tata Punch slipped to third after a 6% sales dip.
Mahindra Thar / Roxx was this year's surprise hit: its sales shot up by an impressive 49%.