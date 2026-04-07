Tata Nexon reclaims India's FY2026 best-selling SUV title again

Mahindra Thar Roxx sales surge 49%

Mahindra had a strong year too, with several models making it into the top 10.

Hyundai Creta held onto second place with 201,921 units sold (up 4%), while Tata Punch slipped to third after a 6% sales dip.

Mahindra Thar / Roxx was this year's surprise hit: its sales shot up by an impressive 49%.