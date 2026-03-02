Tata Nexon was India's best-selling car in February 2026
The Tata Nexon was India's best-selling car in February 2026, moving 19,430 units and staying ahead of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Tata Punch for the second month straight.
The Nexon's mix of style, features, and safety seems to be winning over many buyers.
Tata Motors sold over 62,000 vehicles last month
Tata Motors saw a big boost last month—selling 62,329 vehicles and growing by nearly 28% compared to last year.
Much of this surge comes from the popularity of models like the Nexon and Punch.
Why you should consider the Nexon
Nexon offers petrol, diesel, CNG, and EV options starting at ₹7.32 lakh (thanks to recent GST cuts).
Both the internal combustion Nexon and the Nexon.ev have received five-star ratings under Bharat NCAP—making it an appealing choice for anyone who cares about both versatility and safety in their daily ride.