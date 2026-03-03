Tata Punch EV facelift debuts with India's 1st '6-in-1' drivetrain

Punch EV starts at an accessible ₹9.69 lakh

By combining six components into one, Tata has managed to shrink the package size by half and cut down weight by 28%.

Wiring is reduced by 30% and semiconductor use drops by 40%, which also makes the car about six percent more efficient.

As Tata's VP Anand Kulkarni puts it, these changes help lower production costs—so the new Punch EV starts at a pretty accessible ₹9.69 lakh.