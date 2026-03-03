Tata Punch EV facelift debuts with India's 1st '6-in-1' drivetrain
Tata Motors just rolled out the Punch EV facelift with what it says is India's first six-in-one electric drivetrain.
This clever setup packs the e-motor, reduction gear, inverter, DC-DC converter, power distribution unit, and on-board charger into a single unit—making things simpler and more efficient than older systems.
Punch EV starts at an accessible ₹9.69 lakh
By combining six components into one, Tata has managed to shrink the package size by half and cut down weight by 28%.
Wiring is reduced by 30% and semiconductor use drops by 40%, which also makes the car about six percent more efficient.
As Tata's VP Anand Kulkarni puts it, these changes help lower production costs—so the new Punch EV starts at a pretty accessible ₹9.69 lakh.
Battery options and performance
The Punch EV comes with two battery options (30 kWh or 40 kWh), offering up to 468km range.
It supports fast charging (20-80% in just 26 minutes) and has a 0-100km/h time variously reported as under 9 seconds to 9.5 seconds—so you get both quick top-ups and zippy drives for your daily routine.