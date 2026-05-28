Tata refreshes Tiago EV with ₹6.99L ex-showroom price in India
Tata's refreshed Tiago EV is here, starting at ₹6.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
The new model gets a sleeker design, upgraded interior tech, stronger safety features, and faster charging.
Battery options stay the same (choose between 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh packs) with claimed ranges of up to 285km.
It's set to compete with MG Comet EV and Citroen eC3 in India.
Tiago EV: exterior, interior, safety, charging
The Tiago EV now sports sharper LED headlamps, new DRLs, a closed-off grille, connected taillights, dual-tone roof, shark-fin antenna, and chrome door handles for a modern vibe.
Inside you'll find a dual-tone dashboard with a big 10.25-inch touchscreen and Bluetooth-enabled cluster.
Safety gets a boost too (six airbags, 360-degree camera, blind-view monitor, and hill-hold assist) and both battery variants support speedy charging (10% to 80% in just 35 minutes).