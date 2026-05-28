Tata refreshes Tiago EV with ₹6.99L ex-showroom price in India Auto May 28, 2026

Tata's refreshed Tiago EV is here, starting at ₹6.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new model gets a sleeker design, upgraded interior tech, stronger safety features, and faster charging.

Battery options stay the same (choose between 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh packs) with claimed ranges of up to 285km.

It's set to compete with MG Comet EV and Citroen eC3 in India.