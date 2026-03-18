Tata Sierra becomes 1st SUV with 5-star Bharat NCAP rating
The Tata Sierra just scored a five-star safety rating in the latest Bharat NCAP crash tests, making it one of the safest SUVs you can buy in India right now.
With near-perfect scores for both adult and child protection, it's setting a new bar for what to expect from Indian cars.
Impressive scores for adult and child occupants
In crash tests, the Sierra showed strong protection for both drivers and passengers, good news if you care about real-world safety, not just flashy features.
It also did great with child safety seats and kept even toddler dummies safe during tough impact tests.
The body shell stayed stable too, which means extra peace of mind.
SUV comes equipped with several advanced safety features
This SUV isn't just about strong metal: it's loaded with up-to-date tech:
six to seven airbags, advanced driver assistance (think emergency braking and lane keep assist), electronic stability control, a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring, hill hold assist, and ISOFIX mounts for easy child seat fitting.
Sierra puts pressure on rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos
Bharat NCAP ratings matter—they give you honest crash test results so you actually know how safe your ride is.
With its five-star badge, the Sierra puts pressure on rivals like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos—and gives buyers another reason to demand better safety from every brand.