Tata Sierra's 1 lakh bookings unlocks new production targets

Tata's factories can now churn out 9 lakh cars annually

To keep up with all this excitement, Tata is scaling up fast. Their factories can now make up to 9 lakh cars a year (and can stretch to 10 lakh).

At the Nexon plant, Sierra output is climbing toward 15,000 units a month, aiming for an annual target of 1.5 lakh once parts supply improves.