Tata Sierra's 1 lakh bookings unlocks new production targets
Tata Motors's Sierra SUV is having a moment—over 1 lakh people have booked it since bookings opened in December 2025, with a wild 70,000 sign-ups in just the first day.
The source does not state a delivery start date, and it does not report record monthly sales.
Tata's factories can now churn out 9 lakh cars annually
To keep up with all this excitement, Tata is scaling up fast. Their factories can now make up to 9 lakh cars a year (and can stretch to 10 lakh).
At the Nexon plant, Sierra output is climbing toward 15,000 units a month, aiming for an annual target of 1.5 lakh once parts supply improves.
Sierra EV on the way, along with export plans
Tata's working overtime to cut down wait times for new owners.
Plus, there's more on the horizon: an electric Sierra is set for launch in early FY2027 from their Sanand facility.
They're also looking beyond India—assessing export opportunities with an initial focus on right-hand-drive markets, including South Africa.