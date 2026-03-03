Tata Tiago EV facelift to arrive with improved range
Tata's Tiago EV is getting a fresh new look and upgrades, with a camouflaged test car already seen on Indian roads.
The updated model is expected to arrive in the second half of 2026, following last year's tech-focused refresh.
What else will change?
The facelift will bring sharper LED headlights, sleeker bumpers, a possible connected tail light treatment, and a hint of 360-degree cameras.
Under the hood, Tata might swap in prismatic battery cells for better range—aiming to beat its current 293km limit.
Expect the same zippy performance: 0-60km/h in just 5.7 seconds and fast charging that gets you from 10-80% in about an hour.
Current model's price and rivals
Priced between ₹7.99 lakh and ₹11.14 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2025 Tiago will take on rivals like MG Comet and Citroen eC3.
If you want an affordable city EV with more tech and longer range on your wishlist, this one could be worth waiting for!