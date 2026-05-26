Tata, Toyota, Hyundai and Kia to launch EVs in India
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Big names like Tata, Toyota, Hyundai, and Kia are rolling out fresh electric vehicles in India by fiscal 2027.
The lineup features the Tata Sierra EV, Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella, Hyundai's new compact EV, and the Kia Syros EV.
This push comes as EVs now make up 5.8% of all passenger car sales, up from 4.2% last year.
India EV launch timings and ranges
Tata Sierra EV is expected in Q2 fiscal 2027 with a range over 500km.
Toyota's Urban Cruiser Ebella promises up to 543km, but pricing is still under wraps.
Hyundai's compact EV lands in H2 fiscal 2027 with an affordable price tag and more than 450km range, while Kia Syros EV will arrive toward the end of the year, offering around 450km per charge.