LOADING...
Home / News / Auto News / Tesla sets up an AI training center in China
Tesla sets up an AI training center in China
Tesla's VP confirmed the development

Tesla sets up an AI training center in China

By Dwaipayan Roy
Feb 07, 2026
06:09 pm
What's the story

Tesla has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) training center in China, the world's largest market for electric vehicles (EVs). The move comes after Beijing relaxed regulations on the technology. Grace Tao, Tesla's VP, told Shanghai-based financial news outlet Cailian that the new facility has enough computing power to develop assisted-driving features. However, she did not reveal its location or how much was invested in it.

Market impact

The move will help Tesla compete with local EV manufacturers

The establishment of the AI training center is a major step toward commercializing Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) navigation software in mainland China. This comes at a time when several domestic EV manufacturers are racing to achieve level 3 (L3) autonomous driving capability. "Chinese fans of autonomous driving will benefit from intensified competition between Tesla and its local rivals," said Yin Ran, an angel investor in Shanghai.

Tech details

Tesla's FSD is considered a global leader

Tesla's FSD uses a neural network technology trained on video clips from real driving situations. This enables the cars to make human-like decisions. The system was considered a global leader, according to David Zhang, Secretary General of the International Intelligent Vehicle Engineering Association.

Advertisement

Regulatory hurdles

Challenges for Tesla in China

Despite its advancements, Tesla faces some challenges in China. The company is not allowed to transfer data collected from Chinese streets to the US. At the same time, US rules also prevent it from training its AI software in China. These restrictions have made it difficult for Tesla to fully leverage its AI capabilities in the Chinese market.

Advertisement