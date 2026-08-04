Tesla brings Grok AI to Model Y, adds Indian languages
Auto
Tesla just dropped a new update for Model Y cars in India, bringing its Grok AI assistant through the car's infotainment system.
Now, you can chat with your car's infotainment system in Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, or just stick with English if that's your vibe.
The goal? Making voice controls feel a lot more natural and local.
Grok uses everyday language for infotainment
Grok AI (built by xAI) lets you use everyday language for general questions, requests for information, and supported infotainment features (no complicated commands needed).
It's all about infotainment, though; it won't mess with driving controls.
The update is delivered over the air (no trips to the service center or extra costs), and test drives are already live at Tesla outlets across India.