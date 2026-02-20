Tesla Cybertruck's FSD saves man's life during medical emergency
A Tesla Cybertruck's Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature just saved a man who blacked out on the freeway from a severe allergic reaction.
The car noticed he was unresponsive, slowed down, switched on hazard lights, and safely pulled over.
His wife used Life360 to get help, and he made it to the hospital for overnight care.
The story went viral after Rishi Vohra shared it on X.
Elon Musk reacts to viral post
Elon Musk replied "Glad you're ok!"—and his comment received more than 23 million views, sparking big conversations about how tech like FSD can actually save lives.
There've been other reported close calls too: in a separate incident, a Model Y reportedly drove a heart attack victim to the ER after being rerouted remotely.
Looks like self-driving cars might be more than just cool—they could be real lifesavers.