Tesla Cybertruck's FSD saves man's life during medical emergency
Feb 20, 2026

A Tesla Cybertruck's Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature just saved a man who blacked out on the freeway from a severe allergic reaction.

The car noticed he was unresponsive, slowed down, switched on hazard lights, and safely pulled over.

His wife used Life360 to get help, and he made it to the hospital for overnight care.

The story went viral after Rishi Vohra shared it on X.