Tesla debuts Model Y SUV in India, sells 342 units

Model Y starts at ₹59.89L

The Model Y starts at ₹5,989,000 (thanks to steep import duties), putting it up against luxury EVs like BMW, which sold over 3,500 cars in the same period.

Tesla set up experience centers and charging stations in major cities to boost interest, but for now, EVs make up only about 4% of all passenger car sales, so there's plenty of road ahead.