Tesla debuts Model Y SUV in India, sells 342 units
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Tesla has finally made its official debut in India with the Model Y SUV, selling 342 units since opening its first showroom in July.
While it's a big name entering a fast-growing market (India saw nearly 200,000 electric cars sold during FY26), EVs are still just getting started here.
Model Y starts at ₹59.89L
The Model Y starts at ₹5,989,000 (thanks to steep import duties), putting it up against luxury EVs like BMW, which sold over 3,500 cars in the same period.
Tesla set up experience centers and charging stations in major cities to boost interest, but for now, EVs make up only about 4% of all passenger car sales, so there's plenty of road ahead.