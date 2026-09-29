Tesla delays 2nd-gen Roadster unveiling to October 15
What's the story
Tesla has postponed the unveiling of its revamped second-generation Roadster, this time due to weather conditions. The event was originally scheduled for October 1 in Waco, Texas, but has now been pushed back to October 15. The company announced the change on X, explaining that they had been closely monitoring the weather with local meteorologists and made the difficult decision to reschedule due to predicted severe conditions.
Event specifics
Roadster's flying capabilities could be reason for the outdoor event
The decision to postpone the event is particularly interesting as it was supposed to be held outdoors.
This is likely because Tesla has been working with SpaceX on integrating cold gas thrusters into the Roadster, which could enable it to fly in some capacity.
The company hinted at this when it said, "given the severe conditions predicted & because this event can only be held outdoors, we've made the difficult decision to reschedule."
Production timeline
Roadster was first unveiled in 2017
Tesla first unveiled the concept of its second-generation Roadster in 2017, at an event where it also showcased the Semi electric truck.
The company had initially aimed for production by 2020 and set an estimated base price of around $200,000.
However, the project was repeatedly delayed as Tesla focused on other vehicles and programs.
Now, Musk expects production to start about 12-18 months after unveiling this year, possibly in 2027 or 2028.
Customer response
Musk had previously announced potential reveal dates
The reveal timeline for the Roadster has been changed several times this year. Musk had previously announced April 1, late April, "maybe in a month or so," and August as potential dates before settling on October 1.
The company has now shifted the event to October 15.
Tesla took $50,000 deposits for reservations of the car and $250,000 for those who wanted one of the 1,000 Founders Series cars.
Production prospects
Production expected in 2027 or later
Musk has said he expects the new Roadster to go into production a year or more after its final reveal.
This means it could be 2027 or later before customers get their hands on this highly anticipated vehicle.
The long wait has drawn comments from reservation holders, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who said last year that "7.5 years has felt like a long time to wait" for his own new Roadster.