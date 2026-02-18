Tesla drops 'autopilot' from EV marketing: Know why

Market transition

Shift in focus for Tesla amid EV market slowdown

The decision to drop "autopilot" comes as the electric vehicle (EV) market cools off with the end of tax breaks. During this time, Tesla is also shifting its focus toward robotaxis and humanoid robots equipped with self-driving technology. The changes come after previous criticisms over terms like "autopilot" and "Full Self-Driving." Now, Tesla makes it clear that drivers need to remain attentive behind the wheel even when these features are activated.