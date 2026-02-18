Tesla drops 'autopilot' from EV marketing: Know why
What's the story
Tesla has dropped the term "autopilot" from its marketing in California. The move comes after state officials warned that the term could mislead consumers into thinking their cars drive themselves, which isn't true. The change also helps Tesla avoid a potential 30-day suspension of its dealer and manufacturer licenses by the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).
Market transition
Shift in focus for Tesla amid EV market slowdown
The decision to drop "autopilot" comes as the electric vehicle (EV) market cools off with the end of tax breaks. During this time, Tesla is also shifting its focus toward robotaxis and humanoid robots equipped with self-driving technology. The changes come after previous criticisms over terms like "autopilot" and "Full Self-Driving." Now, Tesla makes it clear that drivers need to remain attentive behind the wheel even when these features are activated.
Feature details
Understanding the features and controversy
Tesla's "autopilot" feature allows its vehicles to accelerate, brake, and stay in lanes on highways. The "Full Self-Driving" feature enables cars to change lanes and recognize traffic signals on city streets. However, the DMV had previously accused Tesla of misleading consumers by using these terms for its advanced driver-assistance features.