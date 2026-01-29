Tesla drops basic Autopilot—here's what it means for new buyers
Tesla has stopped including its standard Autopilot on new cars in the US and Canada from January 2026.
Now, all you get is Traffic-Aware Cruise Control to keep your speed and distance in check.
The lane-centering Autosteer feature is gone for most models; the Cybertruck never supported Autopilot because its software stack is not compatible, and new Model 3 and Model Y orders in North America now ship only with Traffic-Aware Cruise Control.
Want self-driving? It'll cost you
If you want Full Self-Driving (Supervised), you'll need to pay $99 per month or buy it outright for $8,000—but only until February 2026. After that, subscriptions are the only option.
To help folks adjust, Tesla's throwing in a free 30-day FSD trial with new orders starting in January 2026.
Why the change?
Tesla faces regulatory scrutiny, and it will stop selling FSD as a one-time purchase in February 2026.
Reports suggest take-up for FSD has been low, so this move lines up with Elon Musk's push to boost FSD sign-ups.