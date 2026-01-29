Tesla drops basic Autopilot—here's what it means for new buyers Auto Jan 29, 2026

Tesla has stopped including its standard Autopilot on new cars in the US and Canada from January 2026.

Now, all you get is Traffic-Aware Cruise Control to keep your speed and distance in check.

The lane-centering Autosteer feature is gone for most models; the Cybertruck never supported Autopilot because its software stack is not compatible, and new Model 3 and Model Y orders in North America now ship only with Traffic-Aware Cruise Control.