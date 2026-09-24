Tesla's Full Self-Driving struggles with speed limits
What's the story
Belgian road safety group Johanna.be has flagged serious issues with Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) system. The organization conducted a three-day test over 400km in two urban areas and found that the FSD often exceeded speed limits, even attempting to overtake cyclists where it was prohibited. Despite its capabilities, the software misread speed limits in several zones, showing higher speeds than permitted.
Test results
FSD misled drivers about speed limits
The test conducted by Johanna.be revealed that the FSD system often exceeded speed limits in 20km/h and 30km/h zones.
It also incorrectly displayed higher speed limits to drivers, potentially misleading them about how fast their vehicle should be traveling.
The group found that on average, the Tesla exceeded the limit by 14km/h in the majority of the tested 30km/h road segments around Brussels.
Cautious conduct
Some positive aspects of FSD noted
Despite the issues, the Johanna.be report also noted some positive aspects of the FSD system.
It said that the technology "behaved cautiously and courteously around pedestrians and cyclists, often yielding proactively."
However, these benefits were overshadowed by its failure to comply with speed limits and cycle-street regulations.
The group has since sent their findings to both RDW and Belgium's Flemish government transportation ministry in a bid for reconsideration of Tesla's approvals.