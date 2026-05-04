Tesla FSD hits 10 billion miles, remains Level 2

Tesla testing unsupervised robotaxis in Texas

Despite all those miles, Tesla's FSD still isn't fully autonomous. Safety and legal hurdles mean humans are still in charge.

If an accident happens, it's the owner, not Tesla, who's responsible (unlike Waymo, which takes on that risk).

Meanwhile, Tesla is testing unsupervised robotaxis in a few Texas cities and hopes to roll out more by late 2026 if regulators give the green light.