Tesla FSD hits 10 billion miles, remains Level 2
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Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) system just hit the 10 billion-mile mark, a big milestone Musk set for moving toward "safe unsupervised self-driving."
Still, for now, these cars are considered level 2: drivers have to pay attention and be ready to take over at any moment.
Tesla testing unsupervised robotaxis in Texas
Despite all those miles, Tesla's FSD still isn't fully autonomous. Safety and legal hurdles mean humans are still in charge.
If an accident happens, it's the owner, not Tesla, who's responsible (unlike Waymo, which takes on that risk).
Meanwhile, Tesla is testing unsupervised robotaxis in a few Texas cities and hopes to roll out more by late 2026 if regulators give the green light.