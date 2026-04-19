Tesla Full Self Driving nearly struck by train in Plano
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A Tesla using Full Self-Driving mode nearly got hit by a train in Plano, Texas.
While waiting at a railroad crossing, the car suddenly moved forward and broke through the barriers, just as a train sped by.
Luckily, the driver, Joshua Brown, said he was thankful I'm still here and is not planning to sue Tesla.
Video captured incident, raises safety questions
The whole incident was caught on video and highlighted why staying alert matters, even with self-driving technology.
"I'm thankful I'm still here," Brown shared afterward. He says he'll be extra careful at crossings now, keeping his foot ready to brake.
The event has reignited questions about how safe autonomous vehicles really are for everyday drivers.