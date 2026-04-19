Tesla Full Self Driving nearly struck by train in Plano Auto Apr 19, 2026

A Tesla using Full Self-Driving mode nearly got hit by a train in Plano, Texas.

While waiting at a railroad crossing, the car suddenly moved forward and broke through the barriers, just as a train sped by.

Luckily, the driver, Joshua Brown, said he was thankful I'm still here and is not planning to sue Tesla.