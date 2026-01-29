Tesla is saying goodbye to the Model S and Model X by mid-2026
Auto
Elon Musk just announced that Tesla will stop making the Model S and Model X by Q2 2026.
He called it "an honorable discharge" for these two iconic cars, signaling a big shift in Tesla's plans.
What's next? Robots and autonomy
Tesla isn't just dropping old models—they're replacing the Model S/X production line at its Fremont factory (which has up to 100,000 units of annual production capacity for Model S and Model X) with Optimus production.
Tesla says it plans to ramp up Optimus production as it leans hard into autonomous tech.
What about current owners?
If you already own a Model S or X, don't worry—Tesla says they'll keep supporting you.
But if you want to buy one new, Tesla says buyers should order now.