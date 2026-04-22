Tesla launches 6-seater Model Y in India at ₹62L
What's the story
Tesla has expanded its Model Y lineup in India by launching a new six-seater variant called Model Y L. The new configuration comes with a starting price of ₹62 lakh, according to the company's official website. The move is part of Tesla's strategy to cater to larger families and premium buyers in the Indian market, where demand for three-row SUVs is on the rise.
Variant details
The 6-seater variant is positioned between existing Model Y models
The Model Y lineup in India includes several variants with different range and drivetrain options. The six-seater variant is positioned between the existing Model Y (RWD) priced at ₹59.89 lakh and Model Y Premium Long Range (RWD) costing ₹67.89 lakh. These prices do not include Tesla's Full Self-Driving software. In India, it costs an extra ₹6 lakh.
Performance specs
Range of Model Y varies from 500km to 681km
All variants of the Model Y come with a top speed of 201km/h. The range varies from 500km to 681km (WLTP) and acceleration from 0-100km/h takes between five to nearly six seconds, depending on the configuration. The six-seater variant further strengthens Tesla's presence in the premium SUV segment as it expands its offerings in India.