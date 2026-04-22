The 6-seater variant is positioned between existing Model Y models

Tesla launches 6-seater Model Y in India at ₹62L

By Mudit Dube 09:39 am Apr 22, 202609:39 am

What's the story

Tesla has expanded its Model Y lineup in India by launching a new six-seater variant called Model Y L. The new configuration comes with a starting price of ₹62 lakh, according to the company's official website. The move is part of Tesla's strategy to cater to larger families and premium buyers in the Indian market, where demand for three-row SUVs is on the rise.