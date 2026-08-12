Tesla launches India 'Refer and Earn' with ₹11,000 referrer reward
Auto
Tesla just rolled out its "Refer and Earn" program in India, giving current owners a chance to snag ₹11,000 toward Supercharging or a new Tesla for every person they refer who takes delivery.
Plus, the first 10 people who order a new Tesla using a referral link will get ₹22,000 off their purchase price, making it a pretty sweet deal for both sides.
Tesla opens Lake Shore Thane chargers
Tesla also opened a fresh charging spot at Lake Shore Thane, featuring four AC Destination Chargers, each with an 11 kW capacity, with almost perfect uptime.
Tesla's first-ever Tesla Experience event there from August 12-19, so you can check out the Model Y up close and even book a test drive online.