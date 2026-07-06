Tesla opens North India's first in-mall EV charging station
What's the story
Tesla has launched North India's first in-mall destination charging station at Nexus Select Citywalk, New Delhi. The facility is located in the mall's P1 parking area and comes with six 11kW AC destination chargers. This will allow Tesla owners to charge their vehicles while shopping or dining at the mall.
Charging efficiency
The charging station has an uptime of 99.95%
Tesla has designed its new charging station to provide a seamless "Plug In, Charge and Go" experience. The company claims that the station offers an impressive uptime of 99.95%. This means that Tesla owners can rely on this facility for their electric vehicle (EV) charging needs without worrying about long wait times or downtime at the station.
Retail expansion
Tesla's pop-up store will be open until July 10
Along with the charging station, Tesla has also opened a temporary pop-up store on the ground floor of Nexus Select Citywalk. The experience center will be open from July 6 to July 10, between 11:00am and 9:00pm. Visitors can check out Tesla's latest models such as the Model Y L and the 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive through guided product walkthroughs, interactive experiences, and test drives.
Model details
Model Y L offers a range of up to 681km
The newly launched Model Y L is a family-focused electric SUV with a three-row, six-seat configuration. It offers more cabin space with improved headroom and legroom, while cargo capacity extends up to 2,539-liter with the seats folded. Tesla claims that this model has a WLTP-certified driving range of up to 681km and can go from 0-100km/h in just five seconds.
Vehicle specifications
Model Y L starts at ₹61.99 lakh
The Model Y L is priced from ₹61.99 lakh (ex-showroom), with financing options offering EMIs starting at ₹49,990, subject to a down payment of ₹6.5 lakh. Tesla also showcased the 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive, which is said to be the world's best-selling electric vehicle as of March 2026. This five-seater electric SUV offers up to 2,138-liter of cargo space and accelerates from 0-100km/h in just 5.9 seconds.
Customer convenience
Tesla has 6 charging stations across India
Tesla has confirmed that home charging support is available across all states in India. This enables customers to install charging solutions at their residences. The company also operates experience centers in several cities across the country, including New Delhi, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. With the launch of the Nexus Select Citywalk facility, Tesla now has six charging stations across India with a network of 20 Superchargers and 20 Destination Chargers.