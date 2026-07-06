Tesla opens North India's first in-mall EV charging station

Customer convenience

Tesla has 6 charging stations across India

Tesla has confirmed that home charging support is available across all states in India. This enables customers to install charging solutions at their residences. The company also operates experience centers in several cities across the country, including New Delhi, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. With the launch of the Nexus Select Citywalk facility, Tesla now has six charging stations across India with a network of 20 Superchargers and 20 Destination Chargers.