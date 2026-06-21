Tesla Model 3 self-driving kills woman in Katy, Texas
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A Tesla Model 3 using its self-driving feature crashed into a house in Katy, Texas, on Friday night.
The car veered off the road at high speed and hit M. Avila, who did not survive.
Michael Butler, the driver, was injured but is cooperating with police.
Avila died no charges filed yet
Avila was airlifted to the hospital, but died from her injuries.
Police say Butler showed no signs of intoxication, and no charges have been filed yet.
The investigation is still ongoing as officials try to figure out why the Tesla left the road.