Tesla Model Y L long-wheelbase begins direct deliveries in India
Tesla's long-wheelbase Model Y L is officially hitting Indian roads as of June 15, 2026.
This six-seater electric SUV, launched in April at ₹61.99 lakh (that's ₹2.10 lakh more than the standard version), is being delivered straight to buyers: no dealerships needed.
Six-seat 2+2+2, 681km range
The Model Y L is longer and taller, offering a roomy six-seat (2+2+2) setup, great for group road trips or family drives.
You get fresh 19-inch alloy wheels, a sleek black spoiler, flush door handles, and a cool LED lightbar across the front.
Inside, there's a huge 16-inch touchscreen, panoramic glass roof, ventilated front seats, and comfy captain seats.
Plus: it goes up to 681km on one charge and sprints from 0-100km/h in just five seconds, with enough cargo space for all your adventures.