Tesla Model Y L long-wheelbase begins direct deliveries in India

Six-seat 2+2+2, 681km range

The Model Y L is longer and taller, offering a roomy six-seat (2+2+2) setup, great for group road trips or family drives.

You get fresh 19-inch alloy wheels, a sleek black spoiler, flush door handles, and a cool LED lightbar across the front.

Inside, there's a huge 16-inch touchscreen, panoramic glass roof, ventilated front seats, and comfy captain seats.

Plus: it goes up to 681km on one charge and sprints from 0-100km/h in just five seconds, with enough cargo space for all your adventures.